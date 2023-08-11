Mazda Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 51.19 crore, up 73.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 51.19 crore in June 2023 up 73.36% from Rs. 29.53 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.70 crore in June 2023 up 40.06% from Rs. 5.50 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.86 crore in June 2023 up 40.13% from Rs. 7.75 crore in June 2022.

Mazda EPS has increased to Rs. 19.22 in June 2023 from Rs. 13.72 in June 2022.

Mazda shares closed at 921.05 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 44.26% returns over the last 6 months and 48.87% over the last 12 months.