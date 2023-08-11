English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Mazda Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 51.19 crore, up 73.36% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 02:02 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mazda are:

    Net Sales at Rs 51.19 crore in June 2023 up 73.36% from Rs. 29.53 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.70 crore in June 2023 up 40.06% from Rs. 5.50 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.86 crore in June 2023 up 40.13% from Rs. 7.75 crore in June 2022.

    Mazda EPS has increased to Rs. 19.22 in June 2023 from Rs. 13.72 in June 2022.

    Mazda shares closed at 921.05 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 44.26% returns over the last 6 months and 48.87% over the last 12 months.

    Mazda
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations51.1966.9029.53
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations51.1966.9029.53
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials26.7033.8923.16
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.570.09-15.13
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost8.046.075.16
    Depreciation1.000.950.46
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses9.0311.738.66
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.0014.187.22
    Other Income1.850.610.07
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.8614.797.29
    Interest0.190.160.18
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax9.6614.637.12
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax9.6614.637.12
    Tax1.974.001.62
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities7.7010.635.50
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period7.7010.635.50
    Equity Share Capital4.014.014.01
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS19.2226.5313.72
    Diluted EPS19.2226.5313.72
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS19.2226.5313.72
    Diluted EPS19.2226.5313.72
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Engineering #Mazda #Results
    first published: Aug 11, 2023 01:44 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!