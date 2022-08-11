Mazda Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 29.53 crore, up 12.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 29.53 crore in June 2022 up 12.52% from Rs. 26.25 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.50 crore in June 2022 up 60.73% from Rs. 3.42 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.75 crore in June 2022 up 48.75% from Rs. 5.21 crore in June 2021.

Mazda EPS has increased to Rs. 13.72 in June 2022 from Rs. 8.54 in June 2021.

Mazda shares closed at 618.70 on August 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 1.45% returns over the last 6 months and 5.83% over the last 12 months.