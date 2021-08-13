Mazda Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 26.25 crore, up 10.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 26.25 crore in June 2021 up 10.22% from Rs. 23.81 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.42 crore in June 2021 up 100.01% from Rs. 1.71 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.21 crore in June 2021 up 63.84% from Rs. 3.18 crore in June 2020.

Mazda EPS has increased to Rs. 8.54 in June 2021 from Rs. 4.27 in June 2020.

Mazda shares closed at 596.45 on August 12, 2021 (BSE)