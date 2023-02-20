Mazda Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 43.31 crore, up 0.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 43.31 crore in December 2022 up 0.54% from Rs. 43.08 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.61 crore in December 2022 up 37.01% from Rs. 4.82 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.62 crore in December 2022 up 34.17% from Rs. 7.17 crore in December 2021.