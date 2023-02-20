Mazda Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 43.31 crore, up 0.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 43.31 crore in December 2022 up 0.54% from Rs. 43.08 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.61 crore in December 2022 up 37.01% from Rs. 4.82 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.62 crore in December 2022 up 34.17% from Rs. 7.17 crore in December 2021.

Mazda EPS has increased to Rs. 16.50 in December 2022 from Rs. 12.04 in December 2021.

Mazda shares closed at 629.65 on February 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given 7.48% returns over the last 6 months and 15.83% over the last 12 months.