    Mazda Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 43.31 crore, up 0.54% Y-o-Y

    February 20, 2023 / 09:39 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mazda are:

    Net Sales at Rs 43.31 crore in December 2022 up 0.54% from Rs. 43.08 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.61 crore in December 2022 up 37.01% from Rs. 4.82 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.62 crore in December 2022 up 34.17% from Rs. 7.17 crore in December 2021.

    Mazda EPS has increased to Rs. 16.50 in December 2022 from Rs. 12.04 in December 2021.

    Mazda shares closed at 629.65 on February 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given 7.48% returns over the last 6 months and 15.83% over the last 12 months.

    Mazda
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations43.3151.7743.08
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations43.3151.7743.08
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials30.0520.5523.85
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-9.489.89-1.29
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.297.154.79
    Depreciation0.910.830.45
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses8.858.428.90
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.694.926.38
    Other Income1.020.630.34
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.715.566.72
    Interest0.100.190.21
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax8.615.366.52
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax8.615.366.52
    Tax2.001.471.69
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities6.613.904.82
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period6.613.904.82
    Equity Share Capital4.014.014.01
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS16.509.7312.04
    Diluted EPS16.509.7312.04
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS16.509.7312.04
    Diluted EPS16.509.7312.04
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

