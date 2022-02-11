Mazda Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 43.08 crore, down 8.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 43.08 crore in December 2021 down 8.06% from Rs. 46.85 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.82 crore in December 2021 down 3.47% from Rs. 5.00 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.17 crore in December 2021 down 6.03% from Rs. 7.63 crore in December 2020.

Mazda EPS has decreased to Rs. 12.04 in December 2021 from Rs. 12.48 in December 2020.

Mazda shares closed at 609.85 on February 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 4.32% returns over the last 6 months and 3.95% over the last 12 months.