Mazda Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 46.85 crore, up 0.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 46.85 crore in December 2020 up 0.65% from Rs. 46.55 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.00 crore in December 2020 up 3.91% from Rs. 4.81 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.63 crore in December 2020 up 2.83% from Rs. 7.42 crore in December 2019.

Mazda EPS has increased to Rs. 12.48 in December 2020 from Rs. 11.98 in December 2019.

Mazda shares closed at 606.35 on February 11, 2021 (NSE)