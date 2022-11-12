Mazagon Dock Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,702.36 crore, up 8.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,702.36 crore in September 2022 up 8.42% from Rs. 1,570.11 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 200.44 crore in September 2022 up 53.01% from Rs. 131.00 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 286.82 crore in September 2022 up 58.68% from Rs. 180.75 crore in September 2021.

Mazagon Dock EPS has increased to Rs. 9.94 in September 2022 from Rs. 6.50 in September 2021.

Mazagon Dock shares closed at 773.00 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 180.68% returns over the last 6 months and 153.44% over the last 12 months.