 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Mazagon Dock Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,702.36 crore, up 8.42% Y-o-Y

Nov 12, 2022 / 05:59 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,702.36 crore in September 2022 up 8.42% from Rs. 1,570.11 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 200.44 crore in September 2022 up 53.01% from Rs. 131.00 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 286.82 crore in September 2022 up 58.68% from Rs. 180.75 crore in September 2021.

Mazagon Dock EPS has increased to Rs. 9.94 in September 2022 from Rs. 6.50 in September 2021.

Mazagon Dock shares closed at 773.00 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 180.68% returns over the last 6 months and 153.44% over the last 12 months.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,702.36 2,230.32 1,570.11
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,702.36 2,230.32 1,570.11
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 980.25 1,334.97 950.00
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 203.87 181.75 202.08
Depreciation 18.46 18.39 17.30
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 400.47 539.92 332.88
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 99.31 155.29 67.85
Other Income 169.05 136.14 95.60
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 268.36 291.43 163.45
Interest 1.47 1.46 1.91
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 266.89 289.97 161.54
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 266.89 289.97 161.54
Tax 66.45 72.95 30.54
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 200.44 217.02 131.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 200.44 217.02 131.00
Equity Share Capital 201.69 201.69 201.69
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.94 10.76 6.50
Diluted EPS 9.94 10.76 6.50
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.94 10.76 6.50
Diluted EPS 9.94 10.76 6.50
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Mazagon Dock #Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders #Results #ship building
first published: Nov 12, 2022 05:45 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.