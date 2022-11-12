English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Watch ESPRESSO TRADERS CARNIVAL 18th Edition @1499 for Pro from 16th Nov’22
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Mazagon Dock Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,702.36 crore, up 8.42% Y-o-Y

    November 12, 2022 / 05:59 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,702.36 crore in September 2022 up 8.42% from Rs. 1,570.11 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 200.44 crore in September 2022 up 53.01% from Rs. 131.00 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 286.82 crore in September 2022 up 58.68% from Rs. 180.75 crore in September 2021.

    Mazagon Dock EPS has increased to Rs. 9.94 in September 2022 from Rs. 6.50 in September 2021.

    Close

    Mazagon Dock shares closed at 773.00 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 180.68% returns over the last 6 months and 153.44% over the last 12 months.

    Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,702.362,230.321,570.11
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,702.362,230.321,570.11
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials980.251,334.97950.00
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost203.87181.75202.08
    Depreciation18.4618.3917.30
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses400.47539.92332.88
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax99.31155.2967.85
    Other Income169.05136.1495.60
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax268.36291.43163.45
    Interest1.471.461.91
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax266.89289.97161.54
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax266.89289.97161.54
    Tax66.4572.9530.54
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities200.44217.02131.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period200.44217.02131.00
    Equity Share Capital201.69201.69201.69
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.9410.766.50
    Diluted EPS9.9410.766.50
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.9410.766.50
    Diluted EPS9.9410.766.50
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Mazagon Dock #Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders #Results #ship building
    first published: Nov 12, 2022 05:45 pm