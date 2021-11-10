Mazagon Dock Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,570.11 crore, up 42.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,570.11 crore in September 2021 up 42.8% from Rs. 1,099.55 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 131.00 crore in September 2021 up 51.6% from Rs. 86.41 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 180.75 crore in September 2021 down 2.28% from Rs. 184.96 crore in September 2020.

Mazagon Dock EPS has increased to Rs. 6.50 in September 2021 from Rs. 4.28 in September 2020.

Mazagon Dock shares closed at 311.95 on November 09, 2021 (NSE)