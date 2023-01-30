 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Mazagon Dock Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,815.91 crore, up 16.97% Y-o-Y

Jan 30, 2023 / 11:03 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders are:Net Sales at Rs 1,815.91 crore in December 2022 up 16.97% from Rs. 1,552.50 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 337.26 crore in December 2022 up 54.85% from Rs. 217.80 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 471.57 crore in December 2022 up 46.05% from Rs. 322.89 crore in December 2021.
Mazagon Dock EPS has increased to Rs. 16.72 in December 2022 from Rs. 10.80 in December 2021. Mazagon Dock shares closed at 721.15 on January 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given 155.59% returns over the last 6 months and 166.16% over the last 12 months.
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations1,815.911,702.361,552.50
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations1,815.911,702.361,552.50
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials753.74980.25731.07
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel4.46--3.52
Employees Cost197.86203.87217.02
Depreciation18.3618.4617.08
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses564.12400.47398.93
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax277.3799.31184.88
Other Income175.84169.05120.93
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax453.21268.36305.81
Interest1.481.471.91
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax451.73266.89303.90
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax451.73266.89303.90
Tax114.4766.4586.10
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities337.26200.44217.80
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period337.26200.44217.80
Equity Share Capital201.69201.69201.69
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS16.729.9410.80
Diluted EPS16.729.9410.80
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS16.729.9410.80
Diluted EPS16.729.9410.80
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

