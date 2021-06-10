MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Be a PRO & get up to 50% off on select brands. Explore Now
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilder Q4 profit jumps manifold to Rs 230.54 crore

The total income of the company was Rs 1,378 crore in the fourth quarter, as against Rs 1,176.24 crore a year ago.

PTI
June 10, 2021 / 07:25 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders on Thursday reported a manifold jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 230.54 crore for the quarter ended March 2021.

The company had reported a profit of Rs 41.55 crore in the corresponding period previous fiscal.

Its revenue from operations grew by 6 per cent in the quarter under review to Rs 1,105.11 crore, from Rs 1,043 crore in the year-ago period.

The total income of the company was Rs 1,378 crore in the fourth quarter, as against Rs 1,176.24 crore a year ago.

The total expenses stood at Rs 1,081.48 crore compared to Rs 1,092.95 crore in the same period previous fiscal.

Close
The company is engaged in the construction and repair of warships and submarines for use by the Indian Navy and other vessels for commercial clients.
PTI
TAGS: #Business #Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders #Results
first published: Jun 10, 2021 07:25 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Is India catching up with the globe in online skilling?

Future Wise | Is India catching up with the globe in online skilling?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

Enjoying Moneycontrol?

How about a quick survey to help us improve our services?

Ok, sure

Maybe next time!

Take a Quick Survey