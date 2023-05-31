Mazagon Dock Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,078.59 crore, up 48.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,078.59 crore in March 2023 up 48.85% from Rs. 1,396.43 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 326.19 crore in March 2023 up 105.14% from Rs. 159.01 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 421.86 crore in March 2023 up 104.43% from Rs. 206.36 crore in March 2022.

Mazagon Dock EPS has increased to Rs. 16.17 in March 2023 from Rs. 7.88 in March 2022.

Mazagon Dock shares closed at 799.75 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -8.89% returns over the last 6 months and 181.90% over the last 12 months.