    Mazagon Dock Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,078.59 crore, up 48.85% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 01:13 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2,078.59 crore in March 2023 up 48.85% from Rs. 1,396.43 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 326.19 crore in March 2023 up 105.14% from Rs. 159.01 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 421.86 crore in March 2023 up 104.43% from Rs. 206.36 crore in March 2022.

    Mazagon Dock EPS has increased to Rs. 16.17 in March 2023 from Rs. 7.88 in March 2022.

    Mazagon Dock shares closed at 799.75 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -8.89% returns over the last 6 months and 181.90% over the last 12 months.

    Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,078.591,815.911,396.43
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2,078.591,815.911,396.43
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,376.89753.74411.57
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel5.204.46--
    Employees Cost209.23197.86201.26
    Depreciation20.3718.3622.93
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses276.65564.12706.26
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax190.25277.3754.41
    Other Income211.24175.84129.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax401.49453.21183.43
    Interest1.961.481.42
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax399.53451.73182.01
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax399.53451.73182.01
    Tax102.74114.4737.09
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities296.79337.26144.92
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period296.79337.26144.92
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates29.4016.9014.09
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates326.19354.16159.01
    Equity Share Capital201.69201.69201.69
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS16.1717.567.88
    Diluted EPS16.1717.567.88
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS16.1717.567.88
    Diluted EPS16.1717.567.88
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 31, 2023 01:00 pm