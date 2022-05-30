 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Mazagon Dock Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,396.43 crore, up 26.36% Y-o-Y

May 30, 2022 / 07:15 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,396.43 crore in March 2022 up 26.36% from Rs. 1,105.11 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 159.01 crore in March 2022 down 38.64% from Rs. 259.14 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 206.36 crore in March 2022 down 34.77% from Rs. 316.38 crore in March 2021.

Mazagon Dock EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.88 in March 2022 from Rs. 12.85 in March 2021.

Mazagon Dock shares closed at 288.05 on May 27, 2022 (NSE)

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,396.43 1,552.50 1,105.11
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,396.43 1,552.50 1,105.11
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 411.57 731.07 626.79
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- 3.52 --
Employees Cost 201.26 217.02 205.05
Depreciation 22.93 17.08 17.23
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 706.26 398.93 230.32
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 54.41 184.88 25.72
Other Income 129.02 103.07 273.43
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 183.43 287.95 299.15
Interest 1.42 1.91 2.09
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 182.01 286.04 297.06
Exceptional Items -- -- -0.41
P/L Before Tax 182.01 286.04 296.65
Tax 37.09 86.10 66.11
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 144.92 199.94 230.54
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 144.92 199.94 230.54
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 14.09 15.26 28.60
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 159.01 215.20 259.14
Equity Share Capital 201.69 201.69 201.69
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.88 10.67 12.85
Diluted EPS 7.88 10.67 12.85
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.88 10.67 12.85
Diluted EPS 7.88 10.67 12.85
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: May 30, 2022 07:06 pm
