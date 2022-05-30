Mazagon Dock Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,396.43 crore, up 26.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,396.43 crore in March 2022 up 26.36% from Rs. 1,105.11 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 159.01 crore in March 2022 down 38.64% from Rs. 259.14 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 206.36 crore in March 2022 down 34.77% from Rs. 316.38 crore in March 2021.

Mazagon Dock EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.88 in March 2022 from Rs. 12.85 in March 2021.

Mazagon Dock shares closed at 288.05 on May 27, 2022 (NSE)