Mazagon Dock Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,105.11 crore, up 5.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,105.11 crore in March 2021 up 5.93% from Rs. 1,043.25 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 259.14 crore in March 2021 up 247% from Rs. 74.68 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 316.38 crore in March 2021 up 199.32% from Rs. 105.70 crore in March 2020.

Mazagon Dock EPS has increased to Rs. 12.85 in March 2021 from Rs. 3.70 in March 2020.

Mazagon Dock shares closed at 266.35 on June 09, 2021 (BSE)