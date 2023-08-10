Mazagon Dock Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,172.76 crore, down 2.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,172.76 crore in June 2023 down 2.58% from Rs. 2,230.32 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 314.34 crore in June 2023 up 39.84% from Rs. 224.78 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 404.35 crore in June 2023 up 30.51% from Rs. 309.82 crore in June 2022.

Mazagon Dock EPS has increased to Rs. 15.59 in June 2023 from Rs. 11.14 in June 2022.

Mazagon Dock shares closed at 1,818.40 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 151.54% returns over the last 6 months and 542.09% over the last 12 months.