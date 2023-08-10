English
    Mazagon Dock Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,172.76 crore, down 2.58% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 06:59 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2,172.76 crore in June 2023 down 2.58% from Rs. 2,230.32 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 314.34 crore in June 2023 up 39.84% from Rs. 224.78 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 404.35 crore in June 2023 up 30.51% from Rs. 309.82 crore in June 2022.

    Mazagon Dock EPS has increased to Rs. 15.59 in June 2023 from Rs. 11.14 in June 2022.

    Mazagon Dock shares closed at 1,818.40 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 151.54% returns over the last 6 months and 542.09% over the last 12 months.

    Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,172.762,078.592,230.32
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2,172.762,078.592,230.32
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,433.871,376.891,334.97
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel--5.20--
    Employees Cost217.91209.23181.75
    Depreciation19.7420.3718.39
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses349.29276.65539.92
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax151.95190.25155.29
    Other Income232.66211.24136.14
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax384.61401.49291.43
    Interest1.291.961.46
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax383.32399.53289.97
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax383.32399.53289.97
    Tax96.70102.7472.95
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities286.62296.79217.02
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period286.62296.79217.02
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates27.7229.407.76
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates314.34326.19224.78
    Equity Share Capital201.69201.69201.69
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS15.5916.1711.14
    Diluted EPS15.5916.1711.14
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS15.5916.1711.14
    Diluted EPS15.5916.1711.14
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 10, 2023 06:44 pm

