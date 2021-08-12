Mazagon Dock Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,214.24 crore, up 216.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,214.24 crore in June 2021 up 216.26% from Rs. 383.94 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 101.60 crore in June 2021 up 625.71% from Rs. 14.00 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 158.33 crore in June 2021 up 39.47% from Rs. 113.52 crore in June 2020.

Mazagon Dock EPS has increased to Rs. 5.04 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.69 in June 2020.

Mazagon Dock shares closed at 239.25 on August 11, 2021 (NSE)