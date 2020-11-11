Mayur Uniquoter Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 110.60 crore, down 10.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 110.60 crore in September 2020 down 10.96% from Rs. 124.21 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.42 crore in September 2020 down 27.96% from Rs. 20.01 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.76 crore in September 2020 down 4.95% from Rs. 26.05 crore in September 2019.

Mayur Uniquoter EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.18 in September 2020 from Rs. 4.42 in September 2019.

Mayur Uniquoter shares closed at 255.40 on November 10, 2020 (NSE) and has given 75.96% returns over the last 6 months and 14.61% over the last 12 months.