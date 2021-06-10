Mayur Uniquoter Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 188.83 crore, up 35.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 188.83 crore in March 2021 up 35.42% from Rs. 139.44 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 39.15 crore in March 2021 up 47.27% from Rs. 26.58 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 59.60 crore in March 2021 up 43.37% from Rs. 41.57 crore in March 2020.

Mayur Uniquoter EPS has increased to Rs. 8.69 in March 2021 from Rs. 5.86 in March 2020.

Mayur Uniquoter shares closed at 504.10 on June 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 75.34% returns over the last 6 months and 198.55% over the last 12 months.