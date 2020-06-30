Mayur Uniquoter Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 139.44 crore, up 12.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 139.44 crore in March 2020 up 12.7% from Rs. 123.73 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.58 crore in March 2020 up 34.34% from Rs. 19.79 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 41.57 crore in March 2020 up 32.52% from Rs. 31.37 crore in March 2019.

Mayur Uniquoter EPS has increased to Rs. 5.86 in March 2020 from Rs. 4.37 in March 2019.

Mayur Uniquoter shares closed at 173.25 on June 29, 2020 (BSE) and has given -17.48% returns over the last 6 months and -37.67% over the last 12 months.