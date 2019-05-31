Mayur Uniquoter Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 123.73 crore, down 8.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 123.73 crore in March 2019 down 8.71% from Rs. 135.54 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.79 crore in March 2019 down 18.07% from Rs. 24.15 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.37 crore in March 2019 down 19.79% from Rs. 39.11 crore in March 2018.

Mayur Uniquoter EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.37 in March 2019 from Rs. 5.30 in March 2018.

Mayur Uniquoter shares closed at 310.40 on May 30, 2019 (NSE) and has given -23.19% returns over the last 6 months and -33.92% over the last 12 months.