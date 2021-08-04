Mayur Uniquoter Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 126.95 crore, up 233.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 126.95 crore in June 2021 up 233.6% from Rs. 38.05 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.09 crore in June 2021 up 2119.84% from Rs. 0.81 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.44 crore in June 2021 up 484.13% from Rs. 5.04 crore in June 2020.

Mayur Uniquoter EPS has increased to Rs. 4.06 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.18 in June 2020.

Mayur Uniquoter shares closed at 516.35 on August 03, 2021 (NSE) and has given 73.56% returns over the last 6 months and 122.13% over the last 12 months.