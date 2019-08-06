Mayur Uniquoter Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 128.20 crore, down 9.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 128.20 crore in June 2019 down 9.16% from Rs. 141.13 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.86 crore in June 2019 down 38.04% from Rs. 25.60 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.81 crore in June 2019 down 35.19% from Rs. 44.45 crore in June 2018.

Mayur Uniquoter EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.50 in June 2019 from Rs. 5.65 in June 2018.

Mayur Uniquoter shares closed at 227.20 on August 05, 2019 (NSE) and has given -38.49% returns over the last 6 months and -46.17% over the last 12 months.