Mayur Uniquoter Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 169.85 crore, up 0.27% Y-o-Y

Feb 04, 2023 / 12:37 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mayur Uniquoters are:

Net Sales at Rs 169.85 crore in December 2022 up 0.27% from Rs. 169.39 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.07 crore in December 2022 up 19.24% from Rs. 21.86 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 38.48 crore in December 2022 up 10.83% from Rs. 34.72 crore in December 2021.

Mayur Uniquoters
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 169.85 194.51 169.39
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 169.85 194.51 169.39
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 105.52 124.51 105.05
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -4.03 -0.58 0.27
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 9.69 9.75 9.94
Depreciation 5.26 5.09 5.22
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 25.29 27.27 21.79
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 28.12 28.48 27.11
Other Income 5.10 4.46 2.39
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 33.22 32.93 29.50
Interest 0.52 0.46 0.57
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 32.70 32.47 28.93
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 32.70 32.47 28.93
Tax 6.63 7.08 7.07
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 26.07 25.39 21.86
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 26.07 25.39 21.86
Equity Share Capital 21.98 21.98 22.29
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.93 5.78 4.90
Diluted EPS 5.93 5.78 4.90
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.93 5.78 4.90
Diluted EPS 5.93 5.78 4.90
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited