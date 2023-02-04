Mayur Uniquoter Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 169.85 crore, up 0.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 169.85 crore in December 2022 up 0.27% from Rs. 169.39 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.07 crore in December 2022 up 19.24% from Rs. 21.86 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 38.48 crore in December 2022 up 10.83% from Rs. 34.72 crore in December 2021.