Mayur Uniquoter Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 161.85 crore, down 9.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 161.85 crore in March 2022 down 9.25% from Rs. 178.35 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.93 crore in March 2022 down 28.09% from Rs. 34.66 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 38.07 crore in March 2022 down 29.43% from Rs. 53.95 crore in March 2021.

Mayur Uniquoter EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.59 in March 2022 from Rs. 7.67 in March 2021.

Mayur Uniquoter shares closed at 355.20 on May 27, 2022 (BSE)