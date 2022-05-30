 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Mayur Uniquoter Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 161.85 crore, down 9.25% Y-o-Y

May 30, 2022 / 07:33 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mayur Uniquoters are:

Net Sales at Rs 161.85 crore in March 2022 down 9.25% from Rs. 178.35 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.93 crore in March 2022 down 28.09% from Rs. 34.66 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 38.07 crore in March 2022 down 29.43% from Rs. 53.95 crore in March 2021.

Mayur Uniquoter EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.59 in March 2022 from Rs. 7.67 in March 2021.

Mayur Uniquoter shares closed at 355.20 on May 27, 2022 (BSE)

Mayur Uniquoters
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 161.85 180.44 178.35
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 161.85 180.44 178.35
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 93.83 105.05 100.87
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.62 1.56 0.04
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 4.39 1.55 -10.58
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 9.10 10.46 9.78
Depreciation 4.95 5.23 5.09
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 23.77 24.26 29.39
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 25.19 32.32 43.76
Other Income 7.93 2.39 5.10
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 33.12 34.71 48.86
Interest 0.54 0.60 2.04
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 32.58 34.11 46.82
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 32.58 34.11 46.82
Tax 7.65 8.20 12.16
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 24.93 25.91 34.66
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 24.93 25.91 34.66
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 24.93 25.91 34.66
Equity Share Capital 22.29 22.29 22.29
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.59 5.81 7.67
Diluted EPS 5.59 5.81 7.67
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.59 5.81 7.67
Diluted EPS 5.59 5.81 7.67
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 30, 2022 07:30 pm
