    Mayur Uniquoter Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 161.85 crore, down 9.25% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2022 / 07:33 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mayur Uniquoters are:

    Net Sales at Rs 161.85 crore in March 2022 down 9.25% from Rs. 178.35 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.93 crore in March 2022 down 28.09% from Rs. 34.66 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 38.07 crore in March 2022 down 29.43% from Rs. 53.95 crore in March 2021.

    Mayur Uniquoter EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.59 in March 2022 from Rs. 7.67 in March 2021.

    Mayur Uniquoter shares closed at 355.20 on May 27, 2022 (BSE)

    Mayur Uniquoters
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations161.85180.44178.35
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations161.85180.44178.35
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials93.83105.05100.87
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.621.560.04
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks4.391.55-10.58
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost9.1010.469.78
    Depreciation4.955.235.09
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses23.7724.2629.39
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax25.1932.3243.76
    Other Income7.932.395.10
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax33.1234.7148.86
    Interest0.540.602.04
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax32.5834.1146.82
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax32.5834.1146.82
    Tax7.658.2012.16
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities24.9325.9134.66
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period24.9325.9134.66
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates24.9325.9134.66
    Equity Share Capital22.2922.2922.29
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.595.817.67
    Diluted EPS5.595.817.67
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.595.817.67
    Diluted EPS5.595.817.67
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



    first published: May 30, 2022 07:30 pm
