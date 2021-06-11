Mayur Uniquoter Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 178.35 crore, up 36.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 178.35 crore in March 2021 up 36.03% from Rs. 131.11 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 34.66 crore in March 2021 up 39.61% from Rs. 24.83 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 53.95 crore in March 2021 up 39.41% from Rs. 38.70 crore in March 2020.

Mayur Uniquoter EPS has increased to Rs. 7.67 in March 2021 from Rs. 5.48 in March 2020.

Mayur Uniquoter shares closed at 499.70 on June 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 73.81% returns over the last 6 months and 195.94% over the last 12 months.