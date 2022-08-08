Mayur Uniquoter Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 200.44 crore, up 69.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 200.44 crore in June 2022 up 69.66% from Rs. 118.15 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.10 crore in June 2022 up 93.51% from Rs. 14.00 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 39.37 crore in June 2022 up 68.1% from Rs. 23.42 crore in June 2021.

Mayur Uniquoter EPS has increased to Rs. 6.15 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.14 in June 2021.

Mayur Uniquoter shares closed at 420.40 on August 05, 2022 (BSE) and has given -15.48% returns over the last 6 months and -16.73% over the last 12 months.