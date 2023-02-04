English
    Mayur Uniquoter Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 177.89 crore, down 1.41% Y-o-Y

    February 04, 2023 / 12:44 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mayur Uniquoters are:

    Net Sales at Rs 177.89 crore in December 2022 down 1.41% from Rs. 180.44 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.56 crore in December 2022 up 2.51% from Rs. 25.91 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 39.29 crore in December 2022 down 1.63% from Rs. 39.94 crore in December 2021.

    Mayur Uniquoters
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations177.89204.06180.44
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations177.89204.06180.44
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials105.52124.51105.05
    Purchase of Traded Goods----1.56
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.321.311.55
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost10.6010.2710.46
    Depreciation5.285.115.23
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses31.0033.4224.26
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax28.8229.4432.32
    Other Income5.196.172.39
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax34.0135.6134.71
    Interest0.590.520.60
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax33.4335.0934.11
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax33.4335.0934.11
    Tax6.867.928.20
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities26.5627.1725.91
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period26.5627.1725.91
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates26.5627.1725.91
    Equity Share Capital21.9821.9822.29
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.046.185.81
    Diluted EPS6.046.185.81
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.046.185.81
    Diluted EPS6.046.185.81
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited