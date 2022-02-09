Mayur Uniquoter Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 180.44 crore, up 6.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 180.44 crore in December 2021 up 6.33% from Rs. 169.70 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.91 crore in December 2021 down 26.02% from Rs. 35.03 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 39.94 crore in December 2021 down 22.28% from Rs. 51.39 crore in December 2020.

Mayur Uniquoter EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.81 in December 2021 from Rs. 7.73 in December 2020.

Mayur Uniquoter shares closed at 497.40 on February 08, 2022 (BSE)