Mayur Leather Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.91 crore, down 53.33% Y-o-Y

Aug 17, 2022 / 01:16 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mayur Leather Products are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.91 crore in June 2022 down 53.33% from Rs. 1.94 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.70 crore in June 2022 down 2218.37% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.50 crore in June 2022 down 350% from Rs. 0.20 crore in June 2021.

Mayur Leather shares closed at 7.24 on August 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given -3.60% returns over the last 6 months

Mayur Leather Products
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.91 3.37 1.94
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.91 3.37 1.94
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.85 1.82 1.29
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.02 0.31 -0.10
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.25 0.74 0.30
Depreciation 0.07 0.06 0.06
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.61 0.07 0.41
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.85 0.36 -0.01
Other Income 0.28 0.07 0.15
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.57 0.43 0.14
Interest 0.14 0.17 0.10
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.70 0.27 0.03
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.70 0.27 0.03
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.70 0.27 0.03
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.70 0.27 0.03
Equity Share Capital 4.83 4.83 4.83
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.45 0.55 0.07
Diluted EPS -1.45 0.55 0.07
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.45 0.55 0.07
Diluted EPS -1.45 0.55 0.07
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 17, 2022 01:00 pm
