Mayur Leather Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.91 crore, down 53.33% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mayur Leather Products are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.91 crore in June 2022 down 53.33% from Rs. 1.94 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.70 crore in June 2022 down 2218.37% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.50 crore in June 2022 down 350% from Rs. 0.20 crore in June 2021.
Mayur Leather shares closed at 7.24 on August 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given -3.60% returns over the last 6 months
|
|Mayur Leather Products
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.91
|3.37
|1.94
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.91
|3.37
|1.94
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.85
|1.82
|1.29
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.02
|0.31
|-0.10
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.25
|0.74
|0.30
|Depreciation
|0.07
|0.06
|0.06
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.61
|0.07
|0.41
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.85
|0.36
|-0.01
|Other Income
|0.28
|0.07
|0.15
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.57
|0.43
|0.14
|Interest
|0.14
|0.17
|0.10
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.70
|0.27
|0.03
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.70
|0.27
|0.03
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.70
|0.27
|0.03
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.70
|0.27
|0.03
|Equity Share Capital
|4.83
|4.83
|4.83
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.45
|0.55
|0.07
|Diluted EPS
|-1.45
|0.55
|0.07
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.45
|0.55
|0.07
|Diluted EPS
|-1.45
|0.55
|0.07
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
