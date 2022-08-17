Mayur Leather Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.91 crore, down 53.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.91 crore in June 2022 down 53.33% from Rs. 1.94 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.70 crore in June 2022 down 2218.37% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.50 crore in June 2022 down 350% from Rs. 0.20 crore in June 2021.

Mayur Leather shares closed at 7.24 on August 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given -3.60% returns over the last 6 months