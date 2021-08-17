Mayur Leather Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.94 crore, up 151.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.94 crore in June 2021 up 151.82% from Rs. 0.77 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2021 up 103.06% from Rs. 1.08 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.20 crore in June 2021 up 121.28% from Rs. 0.94 crore in June 2020.

Mayur Leather EPS has increased to Rs. 0.07 in June 2021 from Rs. 2.24 in June 2020.

Mayur Leather shares closed at 9.59 on July 26, 2021 (BSE)