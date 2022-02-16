Mayur Leather Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2.49 crore, up 31.02% Y-o-Y
February 16, 2022 / 09:11 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mayur Leather Products are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.49 crore in December 2021 up 31.02% from Rs. 1.90 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.34 crore in December 2021 up 20.21% from Rs. 0.42 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.39 crore in December 2021 down 21.88% from Rs. 0.32 crore in December 2020.
Mayur Leather shares closed at 7.16 on February 15, 2022 (BSE)
|Mayur Leather Products
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.49
|1.47
|1.90
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.49
|1.47
|1.90
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2.09
|1.10
|1.38
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.03
|0.12
|-0.07
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.45
|0.38
|0.56
|Depreciation
|0.11
|0.07
|0.07
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.39
|0.46
|0.48
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.58
|-0.66
|-0.52
|Other Income
|0.08
|0.13
|0.13
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.50
|-0.53
|-0.39
|Interest
|0.13
|0.10
|0.10
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.63
|-0.64
|-0.50
|Exceptional Items
|0.29
|--
|0.08
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.34
|-0.64
|-0.42
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.34
|-0.64
|-0.42
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.34
|-0.64
|-0.42
|Equity Share Capital
|4.83
|4.83
|4.83
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.69
|-1.31
|-0.87
|Diluted EPS
|-0.69
|-1.31
|-0.87
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.69
|-1.31
|-0.87
|Diluted EPS
|-0.69
|-1.31
|-0.87
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited