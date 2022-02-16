Mayur Leather Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2.49 crore, up 31.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.49 crore in December 2021 up 31.02% from Rs. 1.90 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.34 crore in December 2021 up 20.21% from Rs. 0.42 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.39 crore in December 2021 down 21.88% from Rs. 0.32 crore in December 2020.

Mayur Leather shares closed at 7.16 on February 15, 2022 (BSE)