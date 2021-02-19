Mayur Leather Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.90 crore, down 17.71% Y-o-Y
February 19, 2021 / 12:16 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mayur Leather Products are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.90 crore in December 2020 down 17.71% from Rs. 2.31 crore in December 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.42 crore in December 2020 down 122.89% from Rs. 1.84 crore in December 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.32 crore in December 2020 down 3.23% from Rs. 0.31 crore in December 2019.
Mayur Leather shares closed at 4.25 on February 15, 2021 (BSE)
|Mayur Leather Products
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'20
|Sep'20
|Dec'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.90
|1.96
|2.31
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.90
|1.96
|2.31
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.38
|1.48
|1.34
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.07
|-0.02
|0.28
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.56
|0.62
|0.71
|Depreciation
|0.07
|0.07
|0.08
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.48
|0.49
|0.70
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.52
|-0.68
|-0.81
|Other Income
|0.13
|0.14
|0.41
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.39
|-0.54
|-0.39
|Interest
|0.10
|0.10
|0.38
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.50
|-0.64
|-0.77
|Exceptional Items
|0.08
|-0.01
|2.61
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.42
|-0.65
|1.84
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.42
|-0.65
|1.84
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.42
|-0.65
|1.84
|Equity Share Capital
|4.83
|4.83
|4.83
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.87
|-1.33
|3.80
|Diluted EPS
|-0.87
|-1.33
|3.80
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.87
|-1.33
|3.80
|Diluted EPS
|-0.87
|-1.33
|3.80
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited