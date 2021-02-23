Mayur Leather Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.90 crore, down 17.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.90 crore in December 2020 down 17.71% from Rs. 2.31 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.42 crore in December 2020 down 122.89% from Rs. 1.84 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.32 crore in December 2020 down 3.23% from Rs. 0.31 crore in December 2019.

Mayur Leather shares closed at 4.46 on February 19, 2021 (BSE)