Mayur Leather Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.47 crore, down 25.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.47 crore in September 2021 down 25.08% from Rs. 1.96 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.50 crore in September 2021 down 15.91% from Rs. 0.43 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.43 crore in September 2021 down 13.16% from Rs. 0.38 crore in September 2020.

Mayur Leather shares closed at 7.20 on November 12, 2021 (BSE) and has given -12.20% returns over the last 6 months and 35.85% over the last 12 months.