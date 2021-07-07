Mayur Leather Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3.60 crore, up 79.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.60 crore in March 2021 up 79.56% from Rs. 2.01 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.63 crore in March 2021 up 121.06% from Rs. 3.00 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.59 crore in March 2021 up 136.65% from Rs. 1.61 crore in March 2020.

Mayur Leather EPS has increased to Rs. 1.31 in March 2021 from Rs. 6.21 in March 2020.

Mayur Leather shares closed at 8.11 on July 06, 2021 (BSE) and has given 88.60% returns over the last 6 months and 162.46% over the last 12 months.