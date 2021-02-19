Mayur Leather Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.90 crore, down 17.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.90 crore in December 2020 down 17.71% from Rs. 2.31 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.40 crore in December 2020 down 121.23% from Rs. 1.88 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2020 up 8.33% from Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2019.

Mayur Leather shares closed at 4.25 on February 15, 2021 (BSE)