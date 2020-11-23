PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
India CFO Summit :Watch India's top CFOs reveal how to mitigate financial risks and maintain business continuity on November 24, 2020 at 12pm. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Nov 23, 2020 07:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mayur Floorings Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.13 crore, up 2.85% Y-o-Y

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mayur Floorings are:

Net Sales at Rs 1.13 crore in September 2020 up 2.85% from Rs. 1.10 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2020 down 26.13% from Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2019.

Close

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.09 crore in September 2020 down 18.18% from Rs. 0.11 crore in September 2019.

Mayur Floorings EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.04 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.05 in September 2019.

Mayur Floorings shares closed at 3.15 on November 18, 2020 (BSE)

Mayur Floorings
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations1.130.681.10
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations1.130.681.10
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials0.650.500.70
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.030.010.01
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.160.160.13
Depreciation0.020.020.03
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.260.160.16
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.07-0.160.08
Other Income------
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.07-0.160.08
Interest0.050.020.05
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.02-0.180.03
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax0.02-0.180.03
Tax0.00--0.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.02-0.180.02
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.02-0.180.02
Equity Share Capital5.075.075.07
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.04-0.370.05
Diluted EPS0.04-0.370.05
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.04-0.370.05
Diluted EPS0.04-0.370.05
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Nov 23, 2020 07:00 pm

tags #Ceramics & Granite #Earnings First-Cut #Mayur Floorings #Results

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.