Mayur Floorings Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.13 crore, up 2.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.13 crore in September 2020 up 2.85% from Rs. 1.10 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2020 down 26.13% from Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.09 crore in September 2020 down 18.18% from Rs. 0.11 crore in September 2019.

Mayur Floorings EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.04 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.05 in September 2019.

Mayur Floorings shares closed at 3.15 on November 18, 2020 (BSE)