Mayur Floorings Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1.10 crore, up 84.11% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mayur Floorings are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.10 crore in September 2019 up 84.11% from Rs. 0.60 crore in September 2018.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2019 up 50% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.11 crore in September 2019 up 83.33% from Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2018.
Mayur Floorings EPS has increased to Rs. 0.05 in September 2019 from Rs. 0.03 in September 2018.
The Great Diwali Discount!Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 29, 2019 09:04 am