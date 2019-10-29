Mayur Floorings Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1.10 crore, up 84.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.10 crore in September 2019 up 84.11% from Rs. 0.60 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2019 up 50% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.11 crore in September 2019 up 83.33% from Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2018.

Mayur Floorings EPS has increased to Rs. 0.05 in September 2019 from Rs. 0.03 in September 2018.