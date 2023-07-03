Mayur Floorings Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.67 crore, down 47.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.67 crore in March 2023 down 47.12% from Rs. 1.26 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2023 down 105.91% from Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2023 down 60% from Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2022.

Mayur Floorings shares closed at 9.75 on June 28, 2023 (BSE) and has given -8.54% returns over the last 6 months and 199.08% over the last 12 months.