Mayur Floorings Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.67 crore, down 47.12% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mayur Floorings are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.67 crore in March 2023 down 47.12% from Rs. 1.26 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2023 down 105.91% from Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2023 down 60% from Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2022.
Mayur Floorings shares closed at 9.75 on June 28, 2023 (BSE) and has given -8.54% returns over the last 6 months and 199.08% over the last 12 months.
|Mayur Floorings
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.67
|0.87
|1.26
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.67
|0.87
|1.26
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.31
|0.32
|0.63
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.06
|0.01
|-0.02
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.12
|0.13
|0.15
|Depreciation
|0.01
|0.03
|0.02
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.23
|0.29
|0.35
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.05
|0.09
|0.13
|Other Income
|--
|--
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.05
|0.09
|0.13
|Interest
|0.02
|0.02
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.03
|0.06
|0.12
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.03
|0.06
|0.12
|Tax
|0.03
|0.00
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.01
|0.06
|0.12
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.01
|0.06
|0.12
|Equity Share Capital
|5.07
|5.07
|5.07
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.02
|0.12
|0.25
|Diluted EPS
|-0.02
|0.12
|0.25
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.02
|0.12
|0.25
|Diluted EPS
|-0.02
|0.12
|0.25
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited