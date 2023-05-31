English
    Mayur Floorings Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.67 crore, down 47.12% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 10:13 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mayur Floorings are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.67 crore in March 2023 down 47.12% from Rs. 1.26 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2023 down 105.91% from Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2023 down 60% from Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2022.

    Mayur Floorings shares closed at 10.66 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -10.34% returns over the last 6 months and 169.19% over the last 12 months.

    Mayur Floorings
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.670.871.26
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.670.871.26
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.310.320.63
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.060.01-0.02
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.120.130.15
    Depreciation0.010.030.02
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.230.290.35
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.050.090.13
    Other Income----0.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.050.090.13
    Interest0.020.020.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.030.060.12
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.030.060.12
    Tax0.030.00--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.010.060.12
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.010.060.12
    Equity Share Capital5.075.075.07
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.020.120.25
    Diluted EPS-0.020.120.25
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.020.120.25
    Diluted EPS-0.020.120.25
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Ceramics & Granite #Earnings First-Cut #Mayur Floorings #Results
    first published: May 31, 2023 10:00 am