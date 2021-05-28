Mayur Floorings Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.13 crore, down 18.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.13 crore in March 2021 down 18.78% from Rs. 1.39 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2021 down 428.4% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2021 down 100% from Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2020.

Mayur Floorings shares closed at 4.07 on May 26, 2021 (BSE)