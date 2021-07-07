Mayur Floorings Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.13 crore, down 18.78% Y-o-Y
July 07, 2021 / 12:28 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mayur Floorings are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.13 crore in March 2021 down 18.78% from Rs. 1.39 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2021 down 428.4% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2021 down 100% from Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2020.
Mayur Floorings shares closed at 4.57 on July 05, 2021 (BSE)
|Mayur Floorings
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.13
|1.74
|1.39
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.13
|1.74
|1.39
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.90
|1.17
|0.87
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.27
|-0.06
|-0.08
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.16
|0.17
|0.17
|Depreciation
|0.02
|0.02
|0.03
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.35
|0.38
|0.36
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.02
|0.06
|0.05
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.00
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.02
|0.06
|0.05
|Interest
|0.03
|0.03
|0.03
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.05
|0.03
|0.02
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.05
|0.03
|0.02
|Tax
|--
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.05
|0.03
|0.02
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.05
|0.03
|0.02
|Equity Share Capital
|5.07
|5.07
|5.07
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.11
|0.06
|0.04
|Diluted EPS
|-0.11
|0.06
|0.04
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.11
|0.06
|0.04
|Diluted EPS
|-0.11
|0.06
|0.04
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited