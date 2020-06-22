Mayur Floorings Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.39 crore, up 33.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.39 crore in March 2020 up 33.6% from Rs. 1.04 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2020 up 32.79% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2020 down 20% from Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2019.

Mayur Floorings EPS has increased to Rs. 0.04 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.03 in March 2019.

Mayur Floorings shares closed at 4.45 on June 19, 2020 (BSE)