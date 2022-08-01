Mayur Floorings Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.95 crore, up 15.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.95 crore in June 2022 up 15.45% from Rs. 0.82 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2022 up 111.58% from Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2022 up 162.5% from Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2021.

Mayur Floorings EPS has increased to Rs. 0.03 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.26 in June 2021.

Mayur Floorings shares closed at 3.41 on July 29, 2022 (BSE) and has given -59.64% returns over the last 6 months