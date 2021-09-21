Mayur Floorings Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.82 crore, up 21.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.82 crore in June 2021 up 21.8% from Rs. 0.68 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2021 up 30.66% from Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2021 up 42.86% from Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2020.

Mayur Floorings shares closed at 4.90 on September 20, 2021 (BSE) and has given 31.72% returns over the last 6 months