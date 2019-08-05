Mayur Floorings Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1.01 crore, up 117.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.01 crore in June 2019 up 117.99% from Rs. 0.46 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2019 down 5.74% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2019 down 0% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2018.

Mayur Floorings EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.03 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.03 in June 2018.

Mayur Floorings shares closed at 5.23 on July 30, 2019 (BSE)